Bucks cancel Deer District watch party for Game 7

The Milwaukee Bucks have canceled the Deer District watch party for Sunday's series-deciding Game 7 against the Boston Celtics.

The cancelation comes after three people were shot and injured just outside the plaza Friday night following Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a limited curfew for Saturday and Sunday night after a wave of shootings left more than a dozen people injured across the downtown entertainment district – including 17 near Water and Juneau. The curfew, which takes affect at 11 p.m., would likely not impact Sunday afternoon crowds for the playoff game.

Game 7 is scheduled to tip off in Boston at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Statement from Milwaukee Bucks:

The shootings that happened in downtown Milwaukee last night were horrific and we condemn this devastating violence. We are grateful to local law enforcement for its valiant efforts to try to contain what was a dangerous and fluid situation. While these incidents took place outside of Deer District property, it clearly resonated with fans coming out of the arena and leaving the plaza. Security, health and welfare are always our top priorities for our guests and employees and we appreciate the hard work of our security team to keep our fans safe.

In order to allow law enforcement to devote needed resources to the continued investigation of last night’s events, we have decided to cancel tomorrow’s planned watch party on the plaza. Deer District businesses will remain open as usual. We continue to work with the Milwaukee Police Department and other public safety partners to provide a safe and welcoming environment for our fans. We plan to have further details soon.