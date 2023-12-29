Brown Deer shots fired incident, homicide suspect arrested

article

A Milwaukee homicide suspect was arrested after reports of shots fired in the area of 50th and Calumet in Brown Deer on Thursday, Dec. 28.

According to the Brown Deer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that went off the roadway and into the ditch. The only person in the vehicle was a 39-year-old man who had a firearm.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators determined the man was wanted for a homicide that had just happened near 38th and Good Hope Road in Milwaukee.

No one was hit by gunfire by the suspect at the crash scene. The suspect was arrested and transferred to the custody of the Milwaukee Police Department.