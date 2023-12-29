Milwaukee fatal shooting, 38th and Good Hope, 1 dead

article

One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 28.

It happened near 38th and Good Hope Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the 52-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old man was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.