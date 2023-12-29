Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 38th and Good Hope, 1 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime scene tape article

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 28. 

It happened near 38th and Good Hope Road around 8:30 p.m. 

Police say the 52-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old man was taken into custody. 

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.    

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips. 