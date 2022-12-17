Expand / Collapse search

Brown Deer homicide, man sentenced to 30 years in prison

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Keenan Bryant

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 to 30 years in prison for a 2021 shooting.

A jury found 23-year-old Keenan Bryant guilty in October of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. 

According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired inside a home near 49th and Spring in Brown Deer on Oct. 20, 2021. The caller saw the apparent shooter fleeing on foot.

Officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

In addition to prison, Bryant was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision.