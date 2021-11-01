Brown Deer homicide suspect charged; crime near 49th and Spring

Criminal charges have been filed in connection with a homicide that happened Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Brown Deer. Keenan Bryant was charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Bryant is currently in custody at the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

Keenan Bryant

According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired inside a home in the area of 49th and Spring Lane in Brown Deer and saw the apparent shooter fleeing on foot.

Police investigation near 49th and Spring Lane, Brown Deer

Officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5 for a preliminary hearing.

