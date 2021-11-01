Expand / Collapse search

Brown Deer homicide suspect charged; crime near 49th and Spring

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:20AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Keenan Bryant was charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

BROWN DEER, Wis. - Criminal charges have been filed in connection with a homicide that happened Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Brown Deer. Keenan Bryant was charged with first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

Bryant is currently in custody at the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

Keenan Bryant

According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired inside a home in the area of 49th and Spring Lane in Brown Deer and saw the apparent shooter fleeing on foot.

Police investigation near 49th and Spring Lane, Brown Deer

Police investigation near 49th and Spring Lane, Brown Deer

Officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5 for a preliminary hearing. 

