Keenan Bryant guilty; Brown Deer shooting from Oct. 2021, 1 dead

A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26 found Keenan Bryant guilty of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer in October 2021.

According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired inside a home in the area of 49th and Spring Lane in Brown Deer on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The caller saw the apparent shooter fleeing on foot.

Officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures on the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sentencing for Bryant is scheduled for Dec. 15.