Brookfield Ulta Beauty credit card fraud; 3 suspects sought

Brookfield police are looking for three people in connection to a credit card fraud incident that occurred at Ulta Beauty.

Police say the victim, a resident of Hanover Park, Illinois, reported that on July 31, 2023, unknown person(s) applied for an Ulta Beauty Credit Card using his personal information.

The suspects made a purchase in the amount of $499.72 at the Ulta Beauty store on Bluemound Road in Brookfield.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, black, approximately 5'6" tall, stocky/athletic build, 25–35 years of age with short hair, a mustache, beard and large diamond earrings in his ears.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, black, approximately 5'9" tall, 170 pounds, 25–35 years of age wearing a black and white Adidas hat, prescription glasses and long dreads.

Suspect #3 is described as a female, black, approximately 5'5" tall, 165 pounds, 24–25 years of age with her hair pulled up and into a bun on the top of her head.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.



