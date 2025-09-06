Brookfield LensCrafters thefts; women charged, warrants issued

article

The Brief Three women are accused of stealing glasses from a Brookfield eyeglass store. Court records show warrants have been issued for their arrests. The same three women are also charged with retail thefts in Kenosha County.



Three Milwaukee women, already charged with retail theft in Kenosha County, are now accused of stealing glasses from a Brookfield eyeglass store.

Court records show warrants have been issued in Waukesha County for the arrests of 28-year-old Alyssa Jones, 29-year-old Breonna Lovett and 29-year-old Tiora Workman.

Theft from LensCrafters

The backstory:

Brookfield police were called to LensCrafters, on Bluemound Road east of Calhoun Road, in January. According to a criminal complaint, the store manager said three women came into the store and stole merchandise in December. She said two of the same women returned and did the same in January. Between the two thefts, more than $3,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

Theft on Dec. 26, 2024

Surveillance video showed the three women walk in and go to the back of the store. Prosecutors said one woman put two pairs of glasses in the pocket of her hoodie; another woman put glasses in her bag, took a pair out of a drawer to fill the empty spot left on the shelf, and also stole a pair of sunglasses; and the third woman was seen "shuffling" glasses in her hands until an employee intervened. The total loss was estimated at just over $2,000.

Theft on Jan. 21, 2025

Court filings said two of those three women returned to the store – this time with two kids. Surveillance video showed the women head to the back of the store, where one of them pocketed a pair of glasses. The other woman hid a pair of glasses inside her jacket. The total loss was estimated at more than $900.

Dig deeper:

The Brookfield Police Department issued a crime alert in attempt to identify the suspects on Jan. 23. The complaint said investigators received three tips – including one from a Kohl's loss prevention manager.

Court filings said the loss prevention manager stopped a retail theft in progress at the Greenfield Kohl's store on Jan. 21, the same night as the second LensCrafters theft. The loss prevention manager said she recognized the suspects in the Brookfield crime alert because they were wearing the same clothes and provided a description of their vehicle.

Investigators used police databases, surveillance video and Wisconsin Department of Transportation photos to identify Jones and Lovett as the suspects involved in both LensCrafters thefts, according to prosecutors.

While working to confirm Lovett's identity, court filings said police received an anonymous tip about Lovett. The tip included a description of her vehicle, which matched the description provided by the Kohl's loss prevention manager, and information about where and when she worked.

Police went to Lovett's place of employment. When she saw officers, the complaint said she "fled down the hallway and through a back door." Officers unsuccessfully set up a perimeter to find her, but they did tow her vehicle.

Brookfield police took Lovett into custody in April. When asked why she ran from law enforcement at her workplace, court filings said she told police she "knew they were there for her and that she didn't want to go to jail." She said she did not walk out with any glasses and claimed she was not present during the January theft, contrary to what investigators found on surveillance. She also said she planned to sell the glasses, but never did, and no longer knew where they were.

In July, several more tips came in about the LensCrafters thefts. The complaint said police then identified the third person involved in the December 2024 theft as Workman. Officers used police databases to confirm her identity; attempts to locate and contact her were unsuccessful.

In Court

Dig deeper:

In Waukesha County, Jones is now charged with felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor retail theft and two counts of felony bail jumping. Lovett is charged with two counts of felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000), obstructing an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping. Workman is charged with felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).

Court records show all three women are charged in connection to two different retail thefts in Kenosha county. One theft took place on Nov. 12, 2024; the other theft happened on Dec. 21, 2024.

The charges against all three women in regard to the Nov. 12 retail theft were filed on Dec. 26 – the same day as the first of two retail thefts in Brookfield – according to court records.

Editor's note: Some court records spell Workman's last name as Workmen. FOX6 News used Workman because it is the spelling used in Waukesha County.