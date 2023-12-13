Brookfield armed robbery; 2 accused of robbing man of credit cards, phone

article

A Waukesha County man and woman are accused of robbing a man of his credit cards, ID and cellphone near Brookfield Square. The accused are 30-year-old Darris Nash of Oconomowoc and 38-year-old Emily Bonczyk of Brookfield. They are each charged with armed robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, Brookfield police were dispatched to a hotel on Saturday evening, Dec. 9 for a report of an armed robbery. An officer met with the victim who stated he had been robbed by a man and women on the west side of the Brookfield Square mall complex.

The complaint says the victim indicated he was talking with an unknown white woman on the Telegram Messenger app -- and got into her SUV near the Firestone store. They started to drive on Executive Drive and a man "emerged from the back seat of the vehicle. The Black male held a knife up to (the victim's) next and demanded items from him. (The victim) stated that the female said, 'everything you got, give it to us,'" the complaint says. The victim gave the pair his debit card, credit card, hotel room key, state ID and his cellphone. After handing over the items, the victim got out of the SUV and ran away. The vehicle drove away.

When speaking with police, the victim utilized his "Find my iPhone" app to see that his phone was tracking to multiple locations around the City of Milwaukee. The complaint says "one of the pings was near a gas station on North Avenue just west of MLK Drive." Officers spotted a white woman sitting in the passenger seat and a Black man pumping gas. After checking the registration on the SUV, officers found it was registered to Darris Nash. Nash's DOT photo matched the person who was pumping gas at the location. The man got back in the SUV and drove away.

Early on Sunday, Dec. 10, an officer responded to a Taco Bell in West Allis to recover the vehicle suspected of being involved in the armed robbery. West Allis police located the vehicle using the Flock System -- and then placed the people in the SUV into custody. They were identified as the defendants, Darris Nash and Emily Bonczyk. At that time, Bonczyk told police "she smoked crack earlier but was not feeling the effects," the complaint says.

When questioned by police, the complaint says Bonczyk spoke without prompting about the Dec. 9 incident. She indicated she met a younger man in Brookfield who "began touching her without consent," the complaint says. Bonczyk indicated Nash held his arms around the victim to make him stop touching her. When asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, Bonczyk "stated that there was a black folding knife that she kept on her person," the complaint says. She claimed "Nash was just protecting her," the complaint says.

When searching the SUV involved in this incident, police recovered a jean jacket that Bonczyk was thought to have been wearing during the robbery. Officers "recovered a Wisconsin ID card, debit card, and credit cards with (the victim's) name on it," the complaint says. They also found a large knife wedged between the front passenger seat and center console.

Bonczyk made her initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Monday, Dec. 11. Cash bond was set at $25,000.

Nash made his initial appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Cash bond was set at $1,000 – but a signature bond of $40,000 was also put into place.