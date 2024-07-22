Brady Street hit-and-run; Marvin Thomas sentenced, prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marvin Thomas on Monday, July 22 to two years in prison plus an additional three years of extended supervision in connection with a September 2023 Brady Street hit-and-run crash. The judge also sentenced Thomas to serve nine months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center.

Thomas pleaded guilty in May to two charges against him – hit-and-run involving great bodily harm and knowingly operating while revoked.

Prosecutors say Marvin Thomas admitted he was driving with a revoked license at the time.

Case details

The hit-and-run happened at Brady and Warren last September. A 30-year-old pedestrian was hit while crossing the street and taken to a hospital with a lacerated liver, broken ribs and a broken wrist. A criminal complaint states the victim was found roughly 30 feet away from the crosswalk.

More than a week after the hit-and-run, MPD announced they were looking for a silver SUV. The complaint states video showed the victim being hit and "drove over." Police looked up the SUV's registration and went to the associated address.

There, the complaint states police found the SUV, its registered owner and Thomas – who admitted he was driving the SUV the night of the hit-and-run. He later added that nobody else drove the SUV that night and that he had the keys the whole time.

When shown surveillance of the hit-and-run, the complaint states Thomas said he was "sorry." He then admitted he knew he was driving without a valid driver's license.