Brady Street hit-and-run; 30-year-old pedestrian struck, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who injured a 30-year-old pedestrian on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The collision happened around 9 p.m. on that Saturday. A silver SUV was traveling east on E. Brady Street, made a left turn to go northbound on N. Warren Avenue, and struck the pedestrian who was crossing the street. The vehicle fled the scene. 

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with any information on this hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  