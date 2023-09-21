Brady Street hit-and-run driver had revoked license: complaint

article

A Milwaukee man is now charged in a Sept. 2 Brady Street hit-and-run.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Marvin Thomas admitted he was driving with a revoked license at the time.

The hit-and-run happened at Brady and Warren around 9 p.m. that Saturday. A 30-year-old pedestrian was hit while crossing the street and taken to a hospital. A criminal complaint states the victim was found roughly 30 feet away from the crosswalk.

More than a week after the hit-and-run, MPD announced they were looking for a silver SUV. The complaint states video showed the victim being hit and "drove over." Police looked up the SUV's registration and went to the associated address.

There, the complaint states police found the SUV, its registered owner and Thomas – who admitted he was driving the SUV the night of the hit-and-run. He later added that nobody else drove the SUV that night and that he had the keys the whole time.

When shown surveillance of the hit-and-run, the complaint states Thomas said he was "sorry." He then admitted he knew he was driving without a valid driver's license.

Thomas made his initial court appearance Wednesday, Sept. 20. His cash bond was set at $1,500.