Brady Street hit-and-run, ‘pedestrianizing' options under review

Options for "pedestrianizing" Milwaukee's Brady Street will be reviewed after a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Brady Street Business Improvement District board voted Wednesday night to move forward with a study to review all aspects of traffic impact and provide options to "create a better and safer Brady Street."

Brady and Franklin hit-and-run

Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street in Milwaukee near Brady and Franklin Sunday. Police are looking for the driver who killed him, releasing pictures Thursday of the vehicle that person was driving.

Bast was taken to the hospital in grave condition after the hit-and-run crash Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.

Police said he was in the street when he was struck.

Milwaukee police announced Thursday they are looking for a 2011-2018 dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, missing the driver's side mirror. The Jeep traveled west on E. Brady Street when it struck Bast, who was crossing E. Brady Street.

How to make Brady safer

The Brady Street BID, in a statement to FOX6 Thursday, said "time and dollars" have been invested in public safety along Brady Street, including cameras, increased security for events and requests for additional police during busy periods.

The board noted that "the events of this week are cause for us to make a plea for a stronger partnership with the City of Milwaukee," adding that the board "believes it's time to take a look at our unique neighborhood that happens to be one of the most popular entertainment districts but set in a challenging, narrow street."

Two days after the crash that killed Bast, four people were shot a block away; one of them hospitalized in grave condition.

4 people shot near Brady Street, Milwaukee

The board will work with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works and Wisconsin State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff on this study, and "no plan will be approved without significant input from residents and businesses."

Petition for Brady Street changes

As the board voted Wednesday night, FOX6 News told you about a petition created by Brian Hall, friend of Bast, to make changes to Brady Street. Commenters wrote that they just want to feel safer walking on Milwaukee's sidewalks.

Hall said the speeding and reckless driving have gotten out of hand, calling it "the Wild West."

He said something needs to change. His petition is called "Slow Down. You're on Brady Street." It calls for lowering the speed limit, adding speed bumps and more streetlights and more of a police presence.

Board statement on Bast's death

"The Brady St BID’s Board of Directors shares the grief of family, friends, businesses, and residents who are mourning the loss of Arne Bast. Arne was an employee, friend, and fixture on Brady Street and he will be very missed."