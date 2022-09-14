4 shot near Brady Street in Milwaukee; 1 in grave condition

Four people were shot early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14 a block off of Brady Street at Hamilton and Arlington Place in Milwaukee. One person was hospitalized in grave condition.

Gunshots and screaming woke neighbors shortly before 2 a.m.

That's when police said two Milwaukee men, ages 29 and 23, and a Milwaukee woman, 36, were shot. They are expected to be OK. The fourth person, a Milwaukee man, 28, suffered life-threatening injuries.

"I rolled off my bed and tried to, like, hide," said a neighbor.

This neighbor, worried for her safety, asked that FOX6 News not identify her.

"There was the guy in the car going – that was like, conscious, I guess – just kept screaming for his buddy to wake up," the neighbor said.

She said she doesn't know how or why this happened. She said someone backed into her car during the shooting.

From Italy to the United States, Matteo Nicastri said he's lived in the area for three years.

"Not super safe…yeah," said Nicastri. "We’re scared because you never know what happens. This is shocking – something that, I’m 41 years old, I never experienced in my life."

Nicastri said he's still adjusting to life in Milwaukee.

"I work overnights, so I have to walk the dog late in the evening and you always watch out because you never know," he said.

As of Sept. 13, MPD data show 610 shootings in 2022 compared to 629 during the same time period in 2021.

4 people shot near Brady Street, Milwaukee

No arrests have been made in Wednesday's shooting off Brady.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.