Body parts found in Milwaukee County, accused killer's home searched again

As the search for Sade Robinson's remains continues, investigators returned to the Milwaukee home of her accused killer on Tuesday, April 16.

The sheriff’s office confirmed investigators returned to Maxwell Anderson's home for a follow-up search. A crowd of Robinson's loved ones and supporters was there, too, calling for justice.

"We just want to find her body. We just want to have some closure, so we can have a decent funeral for her," said Key, Robinson's cousin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two of Robinson's cousins told FOX6 News on Tuesday they were disappointed that decorations from a Monday "Pink Out" were torn down.

"It was sad," Key said. "Just out of respect, I felt that the family should have kept it up a little while longer, but we expected it."

Related article

Robinson's loved ones, however, were pleased to see police back at the home on Tuesday afternoon. FOX6 News was there as investigators went in and out of the home.

"We got what we wanted," said Key. "We wanted them to search the house more. We wanted them to dig up the backyard."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Prosecutors said GPS technology placed Robinson at Anderson’s home near 39th and Oklahoma on the night she disappeared. Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering the 19-year-old woman after their first date.

"We not stopping until she found," said Jackie, Robinson's cousin. "Somebody got to speak up. We got to put some pressure on them."

Sade Robinson's mother at a memorial at Pizza Shuttle

It is pressure that Robinson’s mother desperately wants applied as she visited a new memorial at her daughter's longtime job, Pizza Shuttle, where her name will appear.

"The rest of this story can stay out of this place," said Pizza Shuttle's Kirby Clark. "This is a place she loved, and we’d like to remember her that way."

Clark said the memorial will be up as long as the community wants it to be there. Robinson's favorite color was pink, so anyone is welcome to drop off pink items in her honor.