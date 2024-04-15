'Pink Out' for Sade Robinson outside Maxwell Anderson's house

The home of the man charged in the homicide of 19-year-old Sade Robinson has a new look.

The home is covered in pink, from balloons to signs for justice in her honor.

On the night police believe she died, Robinson came to his home near 39th and Oklahoma.

'Pink Out' for Sade Robinson

The details of 19-year-old Sade Robinson’s alleged fatal first date are pulling at heart strings far and wide.

"I am 50 years old, and I can relate to her. All she wanted was love," said Nichole Green, who drove for more than an hour for a pink-out in Robinson’s honor on Monday, April 15.

A call was put out to the community to decorate her accused killer, Maxwell Anderson’s home, in her favorite color.

"We are here to support and love and turn this evil into light," added Green.

Prosecutors say Robinson went out with Anderson on April 1st, the night she disappeared. Investigators say GPS technology placed Robinson at Anderson’s home.

The next day, her severed leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, and more human remains were later found scattered across the county.

The gruesome discoveries were shocking to many, including those in Anderson’s neighborhood.

"My son said he saw him walking his dogs, but I never did," said Dustine Walker, a community supporter.

Wearing their pink, a mother-daughter duo says it was on their hearts to show support.

"This is just tragic, and I can’t even imagine the unbearable pain her mom must be going through, so just coming out to show support that our Milwaukee community loves our Milwaukee girls," added Walker.

"Being here to support her mom, you can see that she is not alone. Everyone here is grieving with her," said Stormy Walker, a community supporter.

It's a hurtful grief that even these decorations can’t mask.

Robinson’s family is currently still searching daily for her remains. They also have a GoFundMe to cover memorial costs and other fees.