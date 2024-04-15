Sade Robinson remains search; family, friends seek peace

The family of Sade Robinson searches for her remains. The 19-year-old was killed and dismembered earlier this month in Milwaukee.

"I think finding her will do them (the family) wonders and it will also help me," said Josh S., Sade's friend.

33-year-old Maxwell Anderson was officially charged in Robinson's death on Friday, April 12. Investigators confirmed it was Robinson's led that was found in Warnimont Park in Cudahy. Investigators also found a foot and other human remains in Milwaukee County – which were identified as Robinson's.

Maxwell Anderson, initial appearance in Milwaukee County court

In that same area, 31st and Galena, authorities say Robinson's car was set on fire.

"Everyone knew her as a bubbly girl with a great smile, she made the world a better place so for this to happen to her out of anyone is just tragic, it’s horrible," said Josh S.

Search for Sade Robinson's remains at Warnimont Park

Authorities identified Anderson as a person of interest through phone records – and say the two went out on a first date. On Saturday, Robinson's family used locations from where her phone pinged to search for the rest of her remains.

"I went up and down those cliffs, the wooded areas where I didn’t think police and dogs could get into," Josh S. said.

The search for the rest of Sade Robinson's remains continued Monday.

FOX6 News reached out to Anderson's attorney for comment, but never heard back. Anderson remains jailed on $5 million bond.