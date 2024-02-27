Milwaukee's Black history icons celebrated at City Hall

The city of Milwaukee honored local icons for their contributions to Black history with a public celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The event concluded the city's "29 Days of Black History" effort. In addition to honoring people for their contributions, there was special recognition for a legend and leader's work within the community.

"I don't do this work for myself," said Tyrone Dumas, who received the Living Legend Award. "I do it for them because we have to turn over something to that generation, that they know who we were, who we are, and we ask that the ancestors be blessing us all the time."

Dumas attended Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He has volunteered with Milwaukee kids for decades, and gave all the credit for his success to his wife of 50 years, Ceciel.

The city's 29 Days of Black History is now in its eighth year. The program is designed to celebrate Milwaukee's Black history and recognize its contributors.