Black Birth Symposium brings attention to racial disparities

The third annual Black Birth Symposium on Saturday brought attention to racial disparities in maternal and infant health care.

"The reality in Milwaukee is the infant mortality rate for Black babies is three times higher than white babies," said Mellinda Devese with GE HealthCare. "That’s a problem."

The disturbing data, Devese said, is the driving factor behind this year's symposium.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m an expert in being a Black mother. I have three Black children, and I see the disparities," she said.

To fight the issue, Devese said medical professionals and community members must work together.

Third annual Black Birth Symposium in Milwaukee

"This is really vital because one thing isn’t going to solve it," said Devese. "There isn’t a silver bullet, but the systemic barriers that Black women face everywhere – from their OBGYN to their social economic status."

Mariah Riddlesprigger and her fiancé, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, have three children together. She rallied behind the cause this Mother's Day weekend.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I definitely recognize my privilege," Riddlesprigger said. "Like coming with who my fiancé is, and the father of my children, being able to go to a doctor’s office, and they really are attentive to our situation."

Riddlesprigger said that should be the standard – not the exception.

Charles Antetokounmpo Foundation diaper drive

"I was preeclamptic with our first," she said. "Just knowing there are people who haven’t left the hospital having that same issue, it's eye-opening."

Through her work with the Charles Antetokounmpo Foundation, Riddlesprigger hopes to make a difference – from diaper drives to a new academy that will launch this summer.

"It’s about the community here in Milwaukee and fulfilling a need for the families," he said.