Giannis and family volunteer at Milwaukee Diaper Mission

Making an impact on and off the court. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family made a stop at the Milwaukee Diaper Mission on Sunday, Nov. 19 to help local families.

Instead of a basketball, Antetokounmpo carried his son and bags of diapers. The Bucks star and his fiancé Mariah Riddlesprigger volunteered with the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

"It was just crazy to see all the volunteers come together and the community come together to support so many families. It really touched my heart," said Mariah. "Becoming a mother made me realize how expensive diapers are, wipes and everything and raising a child."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The National Diaper Bank Network says one in two U.S. families with young children face a diaper need. This is a way to tackle the problem head-on.

"We anticipate supporting 250 families with food today and 850 children with diapers," said Meagan Johnson from the Milwaukee Diaper Mission

The drive also provided food and other resources. It’s one less stress for hundreds of Milwaukee-area families.

"This is going to allow me to save a little bit of money, maybe I can take them out for entertainment. Or maybe I can buy a couple extra Christmas gifts or just save," said Jimica Hopkins. "Restoring hope. Restoring hope. It’s a blessing. I feel like we’ve been blessed today."

The NBA Champion had his hands full but took time to take pictures, capturing the impact of this day.

For more information on the Milwaukee Diaper Mission and how you can help, click here.