Bike night, Brewers, festivals and more things to do July 24-30

article

It is the last week full week of July, and it feels like we were just looking up at fireworks and hosting cookouts for the 4th. Now that August is swiftly approaching, here are some events to do in Milwaukee between July 24 and July 30.

If you had a great time at the Harley-Davidson homecoming, and you still need your fix, we have the perfect event for you. The Harley-Davidson Museum is hosting a Bike Night with a special performance by Ten Feet Tall on Thursday, July 27. Every Thursday, the museum hosts bikers from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come ride and listen to radio hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s all the way through today.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 23: Brice Turang #0 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a solo home run in the third inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field on July 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Im Expand

The Milwaukee Brewers begin their triple header against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, July 24, at American Family Field. They will also be hosting the Reds Tuesday as well. Both games have a start time of 7:10 p.m. Check out the Brewers website for discounts and deals.

German Fest 2022

One of the largest German festivals in North America, German Fest Milwaukee is a city-wide tradition held annually on the Summerfest grounds along the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan. This 3-day event is the place to be because you will receive authentic food, culture and entertainment.

The 13th annual Milwaukee Brewfest will be held at Mckinley Park on Saturday, July 29. Gates open at 2:00 PM for VIPs and 3:00 PM for GA. According to their website, you will have the opportunity to enjoy unlimited sampling of the world's most celebrated craft beers, ciders, wines, seltzers, and meads. Purchase tickets on ETIX or here.

Food Truck Festivals of America is bringing the 6th Annual Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, July 29th, from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday will feature events from crafted beer, great food, lawn games, music, and fun for the whole family. Make sure that you purchase your ticket. To learn more, visit their website.