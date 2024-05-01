Biden-Harris campaign news conference ahead of Trump’s Waukesha visit

article

As former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage in Waukesha on Wednesday, May 1, the Biden-Harris campaign will hold a press conference to discuss abortion.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll, released April 17, showed Trump leading Biden by two points among likely Wisconsin voters. In the January poll, it was Trump 49% and Biden 49% among registered voters. Among likely voters, it was Trump 50% and Biden 49%.