Marquette Law Poll: Trump leads Biden 51% to 49%, latest results show

Marquette University Law School released on Wednesday, April 17 the results of a new statewide survey leading up to the 2024 presidential election. It shows among likely voters, former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden 51% to 49%.

In the January poll, it was Trump 49% and Biden 49% among registered voters. Among likely voters, it was Trump 50% and Biden 49%.

U.S. Senate race

In the race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is supported by 52% of registered voters. Republican challenger Eric Hovde is supported by 47%, the latest poll shows. Among likely voters, the race is a tie – 50% for each.

In the Senate race, among registered voters, 94% of Democrats support Baldwin and 85% of Republicans support Hovde, the poll shows. Among independents, 61% favor Baldwin compared to 37% favoring Hovde.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Voters were also asked what issues are important to them. Those included the economy, immigration, border security and abortion policies.

"There’s plenty of room for this race to flip either direction and I just think we’re fooling ourselves if we think we have a confident expectation about who is going to be the winner," said Charles Franklin, Marquette Law School Poll Director.

Voter enthusiasm

The Marquette Law poll shows enthusiasm for voting among Wisconsin registered voters is lower now than in March 2020. In this latest survey, 47% say they are "very enthusiastic" about voting. Four years ago, 67% were "very enthusiastic."

Among those who are very enthusiastic, 59% support Trump and 41% support Biden, the poll shows. Among those who are "not too enthusiastic" about voting, 62% support Biden and 37% support Trump.

The Marquette Law poll indicates more voters have negative opinions of each of the presidential candidates than positive opinions. Broken down for Biden, 59% have a negative opinion and 40% have a positive opinion. For Trump, 56% have a negative opinion and 43% have a positive opinion.

Senate candidate favorability appears to be quite different. Baldwin is seen favorably by 47% and unfavorably by 42%. Hove is seen as favorably by 19%, unfavorable by 24%, with 56% of respondents saying they "haven't heard enough."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The new poll was conducted from April 3 through April 10 and involved interviewing 814 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 4.8 percentage points. Of the full sample, 736 of the registered voters are considered likely voters.

This is a developing story.