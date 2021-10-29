Barrett to Luxembourg: Senate committee hearing scheduled

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold its first hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to potentially appoint Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett as ambassador to Luxembourg.

President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Barrett, and Barrett confirmed his consideration of the role, in August.

In a statement, Biden highlighted Barrett's longtime service to Milwaukee and his work on climate initiatives.

Barrett, who has been Milwaukee's mayor since 2004, is currently the nation's longest-serving "big city" mayor, the White House said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Barrett would serve in the European country of roughly 600,000 people.

