Arm found in Illinois; Sade Robinson's family not happy about picture

The Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed to FOX6 on Friday that a picture of a severed human arm circulating online is the arm that was found along a Waukegan, Illinois beach.

The family of Sade Robinson, the Milwaukee woman killed and dismembered last month, believes the arm is hers – and they are not happy about the picture or its circulation. The coroner's office isn't pleased either.

Robinson's family told FOX6 that the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office notified them earlier this week about the arm's discovery. MCSO said it cannot confirm who the arm belongs to until DNA results are returned.

Investigators told FOX6 the arm was found on Saturday night. A Waukegan police officer said the beach where the arm washed up is typically busy, and it's not clear exactly where along the lakefront it was found. An extensive search of the area in the days since did not uncover anything else, police said.

Robinson's family has continued to search for her remains, not all of which have been found.

Location of severed arm found in Waukegan, Illinois

Most recently, remains "believed to be" Robinson's were found along the Lake Michigan shore in South Milwaukee on April 18. Searches in and around Milwaukee County have yielded no discoveries since then. The first body part found was a human leg, later determined to be Robinson's, near the lake in Cudahy. Additional remains turned up in three separate Milwaukee locations as well.

Maxwell, 33, Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering Robinson after a first date. Prosecutors said GPS technology placed Robinson at Anderson’s home near 39th and Oklahoma on the night she disappeared.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. All three charges are felonies and carry a combined maximum penalty of life imprisonment.