AmFam Field funding plan, how Tampa ballpark deal compares

Wisconsin Republicans' American Family Field repairs funding plan was discussed by the chair of the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District during the ballpark district's meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19.

This, as another Major League team shows how far your money can go.

Inside a conference room at American Family Field, every plan comes with a price for the Brewers' landlord.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"We want to see baseball here for the foreseeable future, but our job right now is to operate under the current lease," said Tim Sheehy.

Sheehy chairs the ballpark district board, which owns American Family Field.

The $700 million Republican plan taps the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County for a little more than $200 million while replacing their local representatives on the board with selections from the governor, Senate majority leader and Assembly speaker.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"My hope is that if Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee are paying into the system, they should have the ability to have somebody on the board," said Sheehy.

Your tax dollars would help refurbish parking lots, the retractable roof, seating and more in Milwaukee.

On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Rays announced a new ballpark deal Tuesday which includes thousands of apartments, retail and office space and even green space all for the same amount of public money.

The Rays' owner is pitching in $700 million, too.

FOX6 asked Sheehy whether that sort of development would work here. He said it's tricky given the prominence of parking.

"Tailgating's a big deal," said Sheehy. "They need a place to park, but hopefully, looking forward, there's some ability to do some development without doing damage to that culture."

The ballpark district board expects the Republican bill will have a public hearing sometime in October.