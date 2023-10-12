American Family Field funding; Assembly committee to OK tweaked bill

A Wisconsin Assembly committee met Thursday, Oct. 12 to review and approve a tweaked American Family Field funding bill.

The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are on board with the changes, documents obtained by FOX6 News show. Lawmakers of both parties also told FOX6 that Gov. Tony Evers is on board.

The deal will still have city, county, state and Brewers pay for repairs, but the tweak will mean both the city and county are not losing money.

It will cut the administrative fee the state charges for local sales taxes. That change will result in millions of savings for Milwaukee and counties around the state. Milwaukee County said, over 27 years, the change will bring it an extra $78 million – more than the new deal requires them to pay for repairs.

Under the new plan, the county would pay $2.5 million per year for 27 years. The city would pay the same, and for those like Mayor Cavalier Johnson dreaming of a "Beer District," that is a step closer to reality with the deal. The mayor has complained about wasted space in the stadium's huge parking lots.

The new plan will create a development working group – which will include representatives from the city, county, state and Brewers – to study developing land in and around American Family Field. They are to look at all options for the area, including industrial, commercial, entertainment and residential.

The development group will have a deadline to release a report. The plan brewing will require the Brewers to extend their lease through 2050, and the team would pitch in more than $100 million. The state would likewise put in more than $400 million, that money coming from what the state generates in Major League Baseball income taxes.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the chamber will vote next Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Reaction

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"A great deal of hard work and thoughtful discussions have taken place to reach this juncture. I want to thank the Governor, Speaker Vos, Minority Leader Neubauer, and so many others who have participated in this work.

"From the outset, I have stated two priorities: I want the Brewers to be our home team for the indefinite future, and I want local taxpayers to be protected from excessive costs.

"The proposal shared today achieves those objectives, and it has my full support."

County Executive David Crowley:

"The Milwaukee Brewers are an important asset for our community. That’s why I’m pleased to see the progress that has been reached thus far to keep the organization in Wisconsin. I appreciate the leadership of Governor Evers, Speaker Vos, Minority Leader Neubauer, and many others in bringing us to this critical point.

"While we’ve secured a positive agreement in the Wisconsin State Assembly, I now look ahead to engaging with members of the State Senate on a path forward. My main priority has not changed: To deliver a bipartisan solution that allows Milwaukee and the state to retain the Brewers, while providing Milwaukee County with additional resources to support our residents and communities in the years ahead. I am looking forward to continued negotiations over the coming weeks."