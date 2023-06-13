Marquette Campus West burglaries, Milwaukee man arrested again

article

A Milwaukee man accused of burglarizing Marquette University’s Campus Town West apartments was arrested again Tuesday morning after missing court last week.

Nhyji Burnett, 25, made his initial appearance in court May 21 and received a $5,000 signature bond. Court records show he failed to appear for his June 9 preliminary hearing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In May, Burnett was charged after prosecutors said he entered seven apartments – stealing items from the homes. Before police caught him, cameras caught the accused thief in action.

Caught on camera

After FOX6 filed an open records request, Marquette University police released dozens of videos showing the burglaries.

A criminal complaint said police were notified of a man "attempting to pull door handles" at Campus Town West. Police found the man, identified as Burnett, wearing "multiple layers of clothing" and carrying two bags, along with alcohol. Prosecutors said Burnett had items that were not his.

Surveillance showed him entering and leaving seven apartments between May 16 and 17, the complaint said, adding that he was seen carrying items from the homes.

On one occasion, the complaint said someone was inside the apartment sleeping when he went in to steal.

On another occasion, prosecutors said someone woke up to Burnett inside their apartment. They said Burnett said, "Hello" and then left.

"I mean, that's quite shocking," said Billy Daniels, MU student.

"I think it’s more concerning it happened in the first place," said Ben Keys, MU student. "That should not happen. That’s unacceptable that that would happen."

The complaint doesn't explain how he got into the locked building. Students said they hope this doesn't happen here again.

"It’s pretty easy to sneak into some places," said Jakita Fleck, MU student. "It’s not surprising, but it’s pretty scary."

"It feels safe here," said Laura Johnson MU student. "Then something happens, and it changes your perspective."