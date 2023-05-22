Marquette Campus West apartment thefts, man entered 7 homes: complaint

article

Nhyji Burnett, 25, of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he entered seven apartments at Marquette University's Campus Town West on-campus housing facility, stealing items from the homes.

Prosecutors say the thefts happened between May 16 and May 17 and can be seen on surveillance.

A criminal complaint says police were notified of a man "attempting to pull door handles" at Campus Town West. Police found the man, identified as Burnett, wearing "multiple layers of clothing" and carrying two bags, along with alcohol. Prosecutors say Burnett had items that were not his.

Surveillance showed him entering and leaving seven apartments between May 16 and 17, the complaint says, adding that he was seen carrying items from the homes.

On one occasion, the complaint says someone was inside the apartment sleeping when he went in to steal.

On another occasion, prosecutors say someone woke up to Burnett inside their apartment. They said Burnett said, "Hello" and then left.

He made his initial appearance in court Sunday, May 21 and received a $5,000 signature bond.