Advocate Aurora Health restricting visitors as COVID surges

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - Advocate Aurora Health announced that no visitors will be allowed for adult hospital inpatients – effective Thursday, Dec. 30.

According to the company's website, the change in policy is part of a "Safe Care Promise" to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, masks will be required inside Aurora facilities regardless of vaccination status. Screening stations at Aurora facilities will have more information, too.

There are some exceptions to the policy. People who bring patients to the emergency department will be allowed to wait in designated areas if space allows. A full list of exceptions is available on the company's website.

In Milwaukee County, COVID-19 hospitalizations are the highest they've been all year, and, in the city of Milwaukee, more than 20% of COVID-19 tests are now positive.

On Wednesday, Advocate Aurora announced the temporary closure of three urgent care facilities due to staffing shortages.

