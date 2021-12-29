Aurora closes 3 urgent care facilities due to staffing shortages

article

Three Advocate Aurora urgent care facilities in Milwaukee and two suburbs are closed until at least next week because of a COVID-19 surge in cases and staffing shortages, according to a hospital spokesperson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Advocate Aurora Health urgent care facilities closed are:

Milwaukee: 1575 N. Rivercenter Drive in the Schlitz Park neighborhood

Brookfield: 16985 W. Bluemound Rd.

Menomonee Falls: N84 W16889 Menomonee Ave.

"Managing the COVID surge combined with staffing shortages have contributed to temporary closures at our urgent care centers," said Advocate Aurora Health External Communications Director Adam Mesirow in an email to FOX6.

Mesirow did not say when the facilities would reopen.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The three locations have regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Websites for each location say the facility is closed, and online reservations through each location’s booking portal are unavailable.

When reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, employees at the three locations said the urgent care portion of the health facilities are scheduled to reopen on Jan. 6.