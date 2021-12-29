Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Milwaukee County COVID hospitalizations at 2021 high

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's frontline workers are facing a surge in COVID-19 cases head-on.

Milwaukee County data shows the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is the highest it has been since December 2020.

"It's been hard lately. The hospital's been really busy," said UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof.

Before his shift in the emergency department Wednesday, Pothof described his reality treating a growing number of COVID-19 patients who need immediate care.

"It's gonna be hard, cause some of them can't breathe. It's scary for them," Pothof said. "Many of them will be unvaccinated. They'll have regrets. Some of them will even ask that they can be vaccinated tonight, but I'll have to let them know that it's too late."

Dr. Jeff Pothof

Data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association shows the state's hospitals are filling fast.

Ninety-three percent of hospital beds are in use, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, with more than 1,700 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 complications – the second-highest total this year.

In Milwaukee County, 434 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 complications – the highest mark since early December 2020.

Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County chief health policy advisor, said the omicron variant poses another challenge. It may not be as severe as delta, or other past variants, but early data shows it is more contagious.

"When you have that much more transmissibility, you have to drop your severity quite a bit to even out your hospitalizations, and I’m not sure this severity drops that much," Weston said.

It means the burden on Wisconsin hospitals might only worsen in the coming weeks.

