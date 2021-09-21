Expand / Collapse search

9 Wisconsin schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized on Tuesday, Sept. 21 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including nine schools in Wisconsin. 

The Wisconsin schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

  • Coloma – Coloma Elementary School, Westfield School District
  • De Pere – Foxview Intermediate School, De Pere School District
  • Drummond – Drummond Elementary School, Drummond Area School District
  • Franklin – Robinwood Elementary School, Franklin Public School District
  • Hatley – Hatley Elementary School, D C Everest Area School District
  • Hudson – River Crest Elementary School, Hudson School District
  • Milwaukee – Marquette University High School, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
  • Platteville – Westview Elementary School, Platteville School District
  • Racine – Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, Racine Unified School District

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

