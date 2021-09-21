9 Wisconsin schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

article

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized on Tuesday, Sept. 21 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including nine schools in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Coloma – Coloma Elementary School, Westfield School District

De Pere – Foxview Intermediate School, De Pere School District

Drummond – Drummond Elementary School, Drummond Area School District

Franklin – Robinwood Elementary School, Franklin Public School District

Hatley – Hatley Elementary School, D C Everest Area School District

Hudson – River Crest Elementary School, Hudson School District

Milwaukee – Marquette University High School, Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Platteville – Westview Elementary School, Platteville School District

Racine – Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, Racine Unified School District

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.