84th and Becher homicide; Milwaukee man charged

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a man near 84th and Becher in May. The accused is Derrick Williams.

According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police officers responded to a shooting at 84th and Becher early on Sunday, May 8. The 19-year-old shooting victim died from his injuries at a hospital.

During an autopsy of the victim, there was "located a 125 grain full metal jacket projectile recovered from the deceased," the complaint says. Officials say an internet search shows the ammunition is most commonly associated with 9mm.

Investigators spoke with a woman who was across the roadway from the crime scene. One woman told officers she left a club where she had met the shooting victim and another woman (his fiancé). She told police she wanted to walk home from the club instead of riding with the other two. While walking home, the woman told authorities a man with dreadlocks in an SUV pulled over and tried to get her into his vehicle. "The subject exited the car and tried to grab her," the complaint says. The woman ran -- and the SUV followed.

Once the woman got to her residence, the two persons she had been with arrived. The complaint indicates the shooting victim confronted the man in the SUV. The woman told police she heard the shooting victim say "I don't have a gun. Don't shoot." But a moment later, one gun shot was heard.

Investigators searched nearby businesses and residences for video surveillance. Multiple cameras captured an SUV that matched the description of the one involved in this incident. Using that video, police were able to identify the license plates on the SUV -- and therefore, the registered user of that vehicle -- Derrick Williams.

On May 29, a West Allis police officer stopped the SUV being sought. The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and "located inside the vehicle a 9mm Hi-Point semi-automatic handgun as well as one (1) fired .380 caliber cartridge and 5 unfired .380 cartridges inside a 9mm magazine," the complaint says. During an interview with Williams, he admitted the weapon was his.

The Wisconsin Crime Lab conducted a ballistics test on the bullet recovered from the victim in this case -- and found it "was fired in/thru the barrel of the 9mm Hi-Point" recovered, the complaint says.

Investigators also used cellphone data to determine Williams was "in the area during the proximate time of the fatal shooting," the complaint says.

When questioned by investigators, Williams "would not comment on the events of May 8, 2022, and the death of (the victim). The defendant stated that he did not shoot anyone and that he did not remember what he did that weekend," the complaint says. The complaint also says the "defendant stated that he did recently cut his dreadlocks off and stated that he had kept the dreadlocks in a bag at his mother's residence." When officers spoke with the defendant's mother, she admitted to taking calls from Williams. She "stated he was crying and telling her that he had accidentally shot someone," the complaint says.

Williams made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, July 24. Cash bond was set at $100,000. Williams is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3.

