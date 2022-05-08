Man shot, killed near 84th and Becher, suspect sought

article

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area of 84th and Becher around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, May 8.

A 19-year-old male was fatally shot.

Preliminary information indicates that prior to the shooting, the victim had a verbal altercation with a man in a vehicle driving on 84th Street. It appears the male in the vehicle fired a shot at the victim following the altercation. The male suspect fled in his vehicle after the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

We are asking anybody with information related to this incident to call the WAPD at 414-302-8000.