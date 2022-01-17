Expand / Collapse search

Girl shot, killed near 18th and Highland identified

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Police at homicide scene near 18th and Highland

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 8-year-old girl who was killed in Milwaukee on Saturday, Jan. 15 as Tiana Huddleston. 

Authorities responded to the scene near 18th and Highland shortly before 2:30 p.m. Police said a suspect was handling a gun when it fired and the girl was subsequently struck.

Huddleston was taken to the hospital where she ultimately died of her injuries.

The suspect, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued the following statement:

"The death of an 8-year-old Milwaukee girl this afternoon is heartbreaking. Mistaken gunfire has extinguished another innocent life. I offer my condolences to her family.

"Please, put down the guns. If you have a gun in your home, secure it with a trigger lock or in a safe. Never, never handle a gun near children."

