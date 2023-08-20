Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 2 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings left two people wounded on Sunday, Aug. 20.
14th and Atkinson
A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded around 12:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody for this offense.
76th and Bobolink
Around 2 a.m., A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.
MPD investigates
Police are still looking for people responsible for Sunday's violence.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.