Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 2 wounded

Milwaukee shootings left two people wounded on Sunday, Aug. 20.

14th and Atkinson

A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded around 12:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody for this offense.

76th and Bobolink

Around 2 a.m., A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for people responsible for Sunday's violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.