Shooting wounds 9 on Milwaukee's south side, neighbors rattled

A shooting on Milwaukee's south side wounded nine people late Saturday night, Aug. 19.

Witnesses said, when the gunfire started around 11:45 p.m., they ran for their lives near 14th and Burnham.

"Last night was something different," said a neighbor. "It was scary."

On Sunday morning, in the same area, people prepared for the Puerto Rican Family Festivals. Those who spoke to FOX6 News asked not to be identified, concerned for their safety.

"I saw plenty people running," said the neighbor. "I saw people on the floor laying down."

Witnesses and neighbors said there was a shootout during some sort of gathering.

"That’s just crazy how one person can mess up, and then everyone else is injured because of other people’s choices," the neighbor said.

Six males and three females – ranging in age from 16 to 42 – were wounded. They are all expected to survive, police said.

"That could have been me. It could have been my sister," said the neighbor. "It could have been anybody."

"It’s just getting worse and worse," said a man named Jimmy.

People who live nearby said they are not sure what triggered the chaos, but they want the person or people responsible for the violence to be arrested.

"People don’t deserve that. You suck," said Jimmy. "Do something better with your life. You don’t belong around here."

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.