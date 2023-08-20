Milwaukee shooting, 4 wounded near 12th and Mitchell

article

A Milwaukee shooting left four people wounded on the city's south side Sunday night, Aug. 20.

It happened near 12th and Burnham shortly before 9 p.m. – just a few blocks from where nine people were shot and wounded the previous night.

According to officials, all four were taken to a hospital for treatment. All four are adults.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD set up its command post near 14th and Burnham Sunday night – the same area where the nine people were shot less than 24 hours earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.