62nd and Fiebrantz shooting; Milwaukee woman wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 62nd and Fiebrantz that landed a 64-year-old Milwaukee woman in the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for non-fatal wounds.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.