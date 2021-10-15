3 robberies near Marquette, UWM; suspects sought

Police are looking for suspects in connection with a string of robberies across two Milwaukee college campuses. The victims, all students. In the last two days, there have been two armed robberies near Marquette at one robbery near UW-Milwaukee.

Two UWM students were approached by two suspects near Cramer Street and Kenwood Boulevard around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. The suspects exited a red SUV and demanded the victims, "put their hands up." A firearm was not displayed.

The suspects obtained keys, wallets, phones, and credit cards. The suspects fled in the red SUV in an unknown direction. One of the suspects is described as a male, black, in his 20's, 5'7" tall wearing all black clothing.

The victims were not injured.

A few hours earlier, a 19-year-old Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery.

According to Marquette police, a silver Kia Soul with Rhode Island license plates approached the student while he was walking. A suspect got out of the car, displayed a weapon, and demanded property around 5:15 p.m.

The victim gave the suspect his iPhone, police said. The suspect then got back in the car and fled north on 18th Street. The student did not report any injuries.

There were two other people in the suspect's car, which had license plate number FJ7G1.

Early Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, two other Marquette students were robbed near 18th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

According to police, at approximately 1:03 a.m., two males in a gray SUV -- possibly a Toyota Highlander -- approached two Marquette students (one male, one female) in a white Honda Accord.

The suspects exited the SUV, displayed a weapon, and demanded property. The female victim gave up her purse. The suspects then demanded the male and female victims exit their vehicle. They complied, and one of the suspects stole the couple's white Honda Accord; the other suspect left in the gray SUV.

Both vehicles fled northbound on 18th Street. Both suspects are described as male, black. One suspect was wearing a ski mask and a black and red windbreaker.

No physical injuries were reported.