3 injured in 3 shootings in Milwaukee

Police are investigating three non-fatal shootings that happened Friday night, Sept. 17 into Saturday, Sept. 18 in the city of Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at an unknown location.

The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened near 57th and Appleton around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim presented himself at a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be from a minor vehicle accident and are under investigation. Milwaukee Police have a suspect in custody.

The third shooting happened near 67th and Keefe around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was located at the scene and was transported to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be accidental. Milwaukee Police have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with additional information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.