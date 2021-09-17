104th and Hampton shooting: Milwaukee man dead, suspects sought

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 104th and Hampton on Friday, Sept. 17.

The shooting happened shortly after noon. Officials say the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Milwaukee police are seeking suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.