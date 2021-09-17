2 injured in separate Milwaukee shootings: police

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened in the city of Milwaukee early Friday morning, Sept. 17.

The first shooting happened near 50th and Villard shortly after midnight.

The victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

The second shooting happened at an unknown location around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

