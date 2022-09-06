26th and Wells homicide; Milwaukee man charged, on the run

article

31-year-old Clayton Hubbird of Milwaukee is accused of fatally shooting a person near 26th and Wells on Monday, Aug. 29. Hubbird is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – but he is on the run.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 26th and Wells for a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim, identified by authorities as Regina Allen, had suffered a gunshot wound. While providing first aid to the victim, she told officers "she had been shot by a white male, approximately 30 years of age with brown hair. She further indicated that the shooter drove a black Tahoe that had a child seat in the back," the complaint says. The victim stated she met the shooter at a gas station at 19th and National, but was unable to provide more information. The woman was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

One person spoke with police and stated he looked outside from his residence near 26th and Wells and saw a black SUV. The person indicated the shooting victim appeared to be in an argument with the person inside the SUV. Moments later, the person "heard a single gunshot and heard the victim scream out, 'I'm shot,'" the complaint says. The person then called 911.

Security video in the area backed up when the statements of the person who lived in the neighborhood, the complaint says. It shows "the Tahoe remain in the roadway for some time, before the victim, whom can be identified via clothes, get out of the front passenger seat of the Tahoe. The victim walks toward the apartment complex. Once near the sidewalk, appears to react to getting hit and immediately falls to the ground. This is, of course, consistent with the victim being shot. The Tahoe then drives southbound away," the complaint says.

Shooting at 26th and Wells, Milwaukee

Investigators located the black Tahoe in question outside a residence in Wauwatosa on Aug. 30. Inside the back seat there was a child's seat, "just like the victim described with her last words to police," the complaint says. A person who lives at the location identified the SUV as the defendant's. When investigators conducted a search of the defendant's bedroom at that location, the "recovered a significant amount of unfired firearm ammunition and firearm magazines," the complaint says.

While a complaint has been filed against Hubbird, online records indicate he is not in police custody -- and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.