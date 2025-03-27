2025 Wisconsin spring election, Milwaukee sees high early voting turnout

The Brief Early voting for the 2025 spring election is underway in Milwaukee. Election officials are seeing a large turnout of early voter ballots. Officials also ensured that the process would run securely and smoothly.



Election day may be just around the corner, but election officials are already seeing a high turnout of early voter ballots, and they're getting ready ahead of the big day.

For Susan Grice, showing up to the polls early is her way of looking out for family and community.

Voting machine

What they're saying:

"I love that we can vote early because I sometimes can't make it on election day," said Grice. "I think our voices need to be heard and votes need to show that we care about what's going on with our country, what's going on with our city and our state."

She is one of the thousands of voters casting their ballots ahead of Tuesday's pivotal spring election.

"We have two more days of early voting. We reviewed numbers last night, and we were looking at 2023's spring election, which also had the state supreme court race, and we already beat those numbers," said Paulina Gutierrez, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

Scanning the ballot

By the numbers:

With record-breaking early voting numbers, Gutierrez says all hands are on deck.

"We have 180 polling locations located throughout the City of Milwaukee. We employ thousands of Milwaukee/County residents of cities. We are getting a lot of good feedback," added Gutierrez.

Gutierrez ensures the security of the election operations has been enhanced in order to have a smooth process.

"We take every election seriously, from the smallest to the biggest. We are prepared for that," said Gutierrez.

Once again, election day is on Tuesday, April 1. For more voting resources, click here.

The Milwaukee Election Commission adds that all ballots are taken into a secure 24-hour surveillance ballot room, where they are scanned as they come in to then be processed on election day.