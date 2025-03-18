article

The Brief In-person absentee voting in the 2025 Wisconsin spring election starts March 18. It is up to each polling place to assign specific dates and hours to vote early. The spring election will be held statewide on Tuesday, April 1.



In-person absentee voting in the 2025 Wisconsin spring election starts Tuesday, March 18.

Timeline:

The spring election will be held statewide on Tuesday, April 1. There are a number of key dates leading up to election day:

Tuesday, March 18 : Start of in-person absentee voting

Thursday, March 27 : 5 p.m. deadline for electors to request absentee ballots

Friday, March 28 : 5 p.m. deadline for absentee ballot requests to be submitted by mail, online, email, or fax to receive absentee ballot for the spring election; deadline for electors to register to vote in municipal clerks' offices; AND deadline for indefinitely confined electors and military electors to request absentee ballots by mail online, email or fax for the spring election

Sunday, March 30 : Statewide deadline for in-person applications for absentee ballots. Municipalities may set an earlier final date.

Monday, March 31 : 5 p.m. deadline for special voting deputies to conduct absentee voting.

Tuesday, April 1: Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

What to know

What you can do:

All voters must provide a proof of residence document to register. That includes a valid State of Wisconsin driver's license or state ID card. There are several other acceptable forms of ID that will be accepted at the polls.

If you are unsure of where to vote, what's on your ballot or how to register to vote, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website.

What's next:

MyVote Wisconsin also makes it convenient for voters to track their ballot. You can see if a ballot request has been received or processed, find out whether your ballot has been sent, and find out whether there was a problem with a ballot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Voting in Milwaukee

Local perspective:

In Milwaukee, those interested in voting in-person absentee can do so at a number of locations starting Tuesday. Voters must still go to their assigned polling place. The following locations will offer in-person absentee voting:

Capitol Drive Voting Center

Clinton Rose Senior Center

Good Hope Library

Milwaukee Area Technical College Downtown Campus S Building

Mitchell Street Library

Tippecanoe Library

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Zelazo Center

Washington Park Senior Center

Zablocki Library

Zeidler Municipal Building

It is up to each polling place to assign specific dates and hours to vote early. A list can be found on the Milwaukee Election Commission website.