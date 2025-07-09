2025 Milwaukee police crime data; 2nd-quarter report released

The Brief Mayor Johnson shared the data on serious crime over the first two quarters of 2025 on Wednesday. With the mid-year review, Milwaukee police say homicides have increased 13% – up to 69 from 61 this time in 2024. Officials noted in 2025, the homicide clearance rate is 82 percent.



The Milwaukee Police Department released its mid-year crime report, providing data from the first six months of 2025, on Wednesday, July 9.

With the mid-year review, Milwaukee police say homicides have increased 13% – up to 69 from 61 this time in 2024. Auto thefts are down 8% – down to 2,656 from 2,898 this time in 2024. Carjackings decreased 35% – down to 154 from 237.

"The numbers that we are presenting today show a pretty good trend overall, in terms of crime continuing to drop in Milwaukee," said Mayor Johnson. "When you look at the numbers, this time, compared to last year, there's a 17% or so continued decline in major crime categories in the city, which is a good thing, and about 20% from two years ago."

Officials noted in 2025, the homicide clearance rate is 82 percent.

"One note of exception as crime continues to drop in Milwaukee are homicide numbers, which unfortunately have ticked up in the city over the course of this quarter," said Mayor Johnson.

"As you can see from the data, overall Part 1 crime still trends in the right direction. We do acknowledge an increase in homicides," said Chief Norman, Milwaukee Police Department. "The majority of our homicides stem from poor conflict resolution, petty arguments, and inter-family conflict. We struggle to understand how interpersonal disagreements result in acts of violence, particularly involving youth."

Crash data from 2025 compared to 2024:

Crashes decreased 4% – down to 6,886 from 7,141 this time in 2024.

Hit-and-run crashes decreased 4% – down to 2,591 from 2,704 this time in 2024.

Fatalities decreased 50% – down to 18 from 36 this time in 2024.