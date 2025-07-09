Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings on Tuesday. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 8 left one person dead and another wounded.

15th and Meinecke

What we know:

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened around 4:50 p.m. The victim, a 43-year-old, showed up at the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

42nd and Florist

What we know:

A 34-year-old was shot around 10:22 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.