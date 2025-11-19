2025 Holiday Train Wisconsin schedule; what you need to know
MILWAUKEE - The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train tour across the U.S. starts on Saturday, Nov. 22 in Maine. The holiday train will make several stops in southeast Wisconsin in early December.
Holiday train ready to roll
What we know:
Each year, the train travels across CPKC’s network to spread holiday cheer and raise donations to address food insecurity. Viewing events are free and include live music shows.
Since its inception in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and more than 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.
Train schedule in SE Wisconsin
Timeline:
Here is a breakdown of the 2025 CPKC Holiday Train stops in Wisconsin which begin on Tuesday, Dec. 9:
- Sturtevant: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. | 9900 E. Exploration Court
- Caledonia: Dec. 9 at 8:15 p.m. | 5 ½ Road railway crossing
- Wauwatosa: Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. | Harwood Avenue railway crossing
- Hartland: Dec. 10 at 5:45 p.m. | Cottonwood Avenue railway crossing
- Oconomowoc: Dec. 10 at 6:45 p.m. | S. Silver Lake Street railway crossing
- Watertown: Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. | Brandt Quirk Park
- Columbus: Dec. 10 at 9:15 p.m. | 395 N. Ludington Street
- Portage: Dec. 11 at 1:15 p.m. | Averbeck Street
- Wisconsin Dells: Dec. 11 at 2:45 p.m. | 100 La Crosse Street
- Mauston: Dec. 11 at 4:15 p.m. | Division Street railway crossing
- Tomah: Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. | 205 N. Superior Avenue
- Sparta: Dec. 11 at 6:50 p.m. | S. Water Street and Milwaukee Street
- La Crosse: Dec. 11 at 8:30 p.m. | 601 St. Andrew Street
American Authors and Pynk Beard are slated to perform at each of the stops above.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by CPKC (Canadian Pacific Kansas City).