2025 Holiday Train Wisconsin schedule; what you need to know

The Brief The CPKC Holiday Train begins its cross-U.S. tour on November 22, with several stops scheduled for early December in Southeast Wisconsin.

The train hosts free viewing events with live music to spread cheer.

The Holiday Train's primary goal is to raise donations (food and monetary) for local food banks.

The 2025 CPKC Holiday Train tour across the U.S. starts on Saturday, Nov. 22 in Maine. The holiday train will make several stops in southeast Wisconsin in early December.

Holiday train ready to roll

What we know:

Each year, the train travels across CPKC’s network to spread holiday cheer and raise donations to address food insecurity. Viewing events are free and include live music shows.

Since its inception in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $26 million and more than 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.

Train schedule in SE Wisconsin

Timeline:

Here is a breakdown of the 2025 CPKC Holiday Train stops in Wisconsin which begin on Tuesday, Dec. 9:

Sturtevant : Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. | 9900 E. Exploration Court Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. | 9900 E. Exploration Court

Caledonia : Dec. 9 at 8:15 p.m. | 5 ½ Road railway crossing Dec. 9 at 8:15 p.m. | 5 ½ Road railway crossing

Wauwatosa : Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. | Harwood Avenue railway crossing Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. | Harwood Avenue railway crossing

Hartland : Dec. 10 at 5:45 p.m. | Cottonwood Avenue railway crossing Dec. 10 at 5:45 p.m. | Cottonwood Avenue railway crossing

Oconomowoc : Dec. 10 at 6:45 p.m. | S. Silver Lake Street railway crossing Dec. 10 at 6:45 p.m. | S. Silver Lake Street railway crossing

Watertown : Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. | Brandt Quirk Park Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. | Brandt Quirk Park

Columbus: Dec. 10 at 9:15 p.m. | 395 N. Ludington Street

Portage: Dec. 11 at 1:15 p.m. | Averbeck Street

Wisconsin Dells: Dec. 11 at 2:45 p.m. | 100 La Crosse Street

Mauston: Dec. 11 at 4:15 p.m. | Division Street railway crossing

Tomah: Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. | 205 N. Superior Avenue

Sparta: Dec. 11 at 6:50 p.m. | S. Water Street and Milwaukee Street

La Crosse: Dec. 11 at 8:30 p.m. | 601 St. Andrew Street

American Authors and Pynk Beard are slated to perform at each of the stops above.